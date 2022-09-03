Liverpool were heavily linked with Jude Bellingham all summer long but in the end, the midfield did not leave Dortmund in the transfer window.

The Reds were able to sign Arthur Melo on loan and pundit, Noel Whelan, thinks that the loan capture of the Brazilian indicates that Liverpool are close to signing Bellingham.

The 47-year-old told Football Insider:

“It suggests to me that Liverpool are closing in on what would be the sensational signing of Jude Bellingham. Arthur is a good player, and he was available after losing his place at Juventus, but he is not the long-term answer for Klopp.

“It’s a temporary deal to tide him over until he gets the midfielder he really want, which is obviously Bellingham.”

Last weekend, Football Insider revealed that the 19-year-old midfielder has already verbally agreed to move to Anfield and could even join the club as early as January.

In all fairness, Liverpool desperately needed to hire the teenage sensation in the summer transfer window keeping in view all the concerns in the center of the park.

Even if the £86.4million-rated player (Marca) does end up joining in the winter transfer window, by that time, it is likely that the title race would already be over.

The Merseysiders have only won 2 of their opening 6 league games and apart from the impressive display against newly promoted Bournemouth, Klopp’s men have been average on the whole.

Liverpool are already way off the pace and if things do not improve immediately, then come January, they might only be in a battle to finish in the top four.