Liverpool were linked with more than a few midfielders in the summer transfer window and one of them was Ecuadorian international, Moises Caicedo.

However, in the end, the Reds were able to lure Arhtur Melo on loan from Juventus in order to strengthen things in the center of the park.

As per a story covered by Diario Extra (news image provided below), Caicedo has been absolutely brilliant in the past month and his name was on the radar of the two biggest clubs in the country.

The Ecuadorian news source have mentioned that Liverpool and Manchester United wanted to secure the signing of the Sotuh American midfielder, who has won multiple Man of the Match awards in the current campaign.

The 20-year-old starlet has consistently put in fantastic performances for the Seagulls and has been nominated for the Player of the Month prize alongside Alexis MacAllister and Pascal Gross.

Liverpool were after Caicedo but Graham Potter slapped a price tag of £100million on his prized asset and stated (via The Mail):

“You’d probably get his boots for that (£42m) from the chairman – maybe! £100m? They can try.”

“As soon as you do research on him you realise he is a top kid, great person, young, playing in the Premier League, has all the attributes to play at the very, very highest level.”

Apart from the game against Bournemouth that Liverpool won 9-0, Klopp’s men have been outrun in every single fixture.

The ageing midfield is a massive concern and until they have the right midfielders, the pressing system of the German boss will not be effective and may continue to create problems in both the attacking and the defensive thirds.

The Reds really needed a tireless and hard-working midfielder like Caicedo but the transfer window closed down last week and the situation is not looking good at Anfield.