Liverpool already had multiple injury concerns in the center of the park and in the game against Newcastle, even captain, Henderson, suffered a hamstring injury.

Therefore, to strengthen the department, the Reds moved in to hire the services of Brazilian midfielder, Arthur Melo on loan.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Merseysiders have the option to make the move permanent by paying 37.5 million euros in two years. This was already confirmed on deadline day by Juve on their official website.

In addition, the renowned Italian journalist has revealed that Arthur has already agreed terms in principle over a future contract in case the Reds trigger the clause to make his move permanent.

For now, the Samba star is earning around £132,000 a week at Anfield (Corriere dello Sport) and is yet to make his debut under Jurgen Klopp.

Arthur was included in the squad for the Merseyside Derby but the German manager did not use his services against the Toffees.

Liverpool will collide against Italian side, Napoli, to kick start their Champions League campaign and it will not come as any surprise to see the Selecao star starting on Wednesday night.

It must be remembered that Klopp has opted not to select injured Naby Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain for the group stages.

Arthur has been injury prone as well, so it will be intriguing to see how well he can perform for us. If he does proves his worth then Liverpool must sign him on permanent basis.