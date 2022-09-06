Liverpool have to secure signing of Jude Bellingham – Opinion

Liverpool’s midfield has been its engine under the management of Jurgen Klopp but it is not working in the current campaign.

Apart from the easy victory over the Cherries, the Reds have been outrun by every single opponent and with the players available in the center of the park, the pressing system cannot work.

Keita, Ox and captain, Henderson are already on the treatment table. Curtis Jones has not traveled to Naples but Thiago is back and available.

However, we cannot force the Spaniard to start pressing immediately and risk another injury. On the other hand, in Arthur, Liverpool have signed another injury-prone player.

We have not replaced Wijnaldum and Grujic as yet and continue to use soon-to-be 37-year-old, James Milner, in every fixture as if he is a game-changer.

Therefore, it is time for Klopp to move big to improve the midfield department and Liverpool have to secure the signing of Jude Bellingham. The England international is a complete midfielder.

Right now, Liverpool are finding it hard to press and break play, they do not have a midfielder who can connect with the attack and most importantly, no one in the center of the park has been able to regularly score goals or provide assists.

Bellingham can do all those things. The Three Lions player would be the perfect box-to-box midfielder to fulfill the requirements of Jurgen Klopp. He is someone who has excelled in every midfield position (6,8,10) for Dortmund.

In the last campaign, he directly contributed in 20 goals for BvB, who managed to hold on to him in the last transfer window.

Do you think FSG will provide the funds to complete the signing of Jude Bellingham?