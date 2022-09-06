Liverpool have been linked with Spanish international and Barcelona starlet, Gavi, for a long time and his name is once again in the lime light.

Back in March, Mundo Deportivo revealed that the Reds are looking to sign the young midfielder from the Catalan giants, who will be out of contract in June 2023.

In June this year (Marca), Liverpool were reportedly willing to activate the release clause of 50 million euros to sign the La Liga player.

However, the low release clause expired on June 30 and now, a fee of £86m (100 million euros) would be needed to activate the clause in the midfielder’s contract (MD and Marca).

The 18-year-old’s intention was to stay at the Nou Camp and eventually, he did not leave in the summer transfer window.

The dilemma for Barca is that they have not been able to agree fresh terms with Gavi and the suitors have once again become active.

As per 90min, Liverpool and their PL rivals have once again made contact to inquire about signing the teenage sensation, who is now a key member of the Barcelona squad under the management of club legend, Xavi Hernandez.

It is reported the 5-time European Champions are still confident they will manage to secure a new contract with the 10-capped international.

Last season, Gavi made 48 appearances for the Blaugrana, scored 2 goals and provided 6 assists.

Xavi has got ample quality and depth in the center of the park, still, he prefers to start with the youngster over much more experienced players like De Jong and Kessie. Even La Roja manager, Luis Enrique, likes the teenager a lot and has already handed him 8 starts.

Liverpool badly need to improve their aging midfield. In your view, should Klopp move in to finally sign Gavi?