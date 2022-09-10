In the summer transfer window, Liverpool splashed the cash to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica to reinforce their strikeforce.

The Uruguayan forward has not settled yet and Darragh MacAnthony thinks it would have been better if the Reds secured the signing of Ivan Toney instead of Nunez.

The Peterborough United chairman told The Hard Truth:

“Let me ask you the next question. Darwin Nunez, £85 million, Ivan Toney. Who is the better number nine? Nunez might have a hell of a career, he might do really well for Liverpool, Liverpool like to be direct – let’s not joke Liverpool are a direct football team, all of our goals come from full-backs and crosses”

“We are a little direct and it suits us, there’s nothing wrong with that. You’re telling me an Ivan Toney in Liverpool’s team wouldn’t score 25 goals with those full-backs delivering. Come off it!”

Toney scored 14 goals for Brentford in all competitions last season, on the other hand, Nunez found the net 34 times for Benfica and won the Golden Boot in the Liga Nos.

In the current campaign, thus far, the English forward, who is valued at around £50million (The Football Terrace), has netted 5 goals in 6 league games.

In comparison, the South American striker has scored 2 goals in 5 appearances. The 23-year-old received a red card in his second league game and that halted the progress.

MacAnthony has just made a statement based on a handful of games this season. He surely would not have been able to make such a remark before the start of the campaign.

Thus far, the former Almeira striker has only started 2 games in all competitions. Unlike Toney, Nunez impressed big time in the Champions League last season and only after regular appearances, one can fairly judge him. What do you think?