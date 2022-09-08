Liverpool have to improve their aging midfield as soon as possible if they are to challenge on all fronts. They wasted time in the summer transfer window and lured an injury prone Arthur on deadline day.

The Reds were heavily linked with Jude Bellingham but the England international ended up staying with Borussia Dortmund.

News – Liverpool have made contact to finally sign £86m La Liga player – Report

Former Anfield star, Danny Murphy, has backed Liverpool to secure signing of the Three Lions player, who would largely strengthen things in the center of the park.

The 45-year-old told talkSPORT (via HITC):

“That would be a hell of a signing. it would change the dynamic of the midfield, in terms of that he’s an attacking, goalscoring midfielder. He’s a super player. Some of the attributes he’s got for such a young man”

On Tuesday night, the £50,000-a-week star (Bild) put in a fantastic performance against Copenhagen in the Champions League and scored the third goal of the game.

Murphy further added:

“I liked his celebration when he scored last night actually. As if to say; ‘Here I am, look at me’.”

Danny is not the first person to recommend Bellingham to Liverpool. In July, former Arsenal player, Paul Merson stated that the teenage sensation would be perfect for the Merseysiders.

On the other hand, last month, journalist, Dominic King, wrote that the former Birmingham City midfielder would be an ideal signing for the Anfield club.

At the moment, Liverpool’s midfield is in crisis and to make matters even worse, their backline has been a mess as well. Last night, Napoli embarrassed us at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

If things do not improve quickly, Klopp’s men might not even qualify for the next season’s Champions League and if that happens, luring a top quality star like Jude Bellingham would be near impossible. What do you think?