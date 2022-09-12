Reports in the media suggest that Liverpool could offer Oxlade-Chamberlain to Aston Villa in order to sign Douglas Luiz.

In the summer transfer window, the Merseysiders moved in with an offer to lure the Brazilian international but in the end, he was unable to leave the Villa Park outfit.

News – Liverpool’s interest in signing £100million player has forced club to make move

We were not the only club interested in hiring the services of the Samba star.

As pe Sky Sports, the Birmingham based side turned down three bids worth £20m, £23m and £25m from league leaders, Arsenal, to hold on to the South American midfielder.

Now, as per Calcio Mercato, Luiz is a wanted man in the Serie A and top clubs like Inter Milan, Juventus and champions AC Milan are interested in signing him.

However, the Italian news source have mentioned that Liverpool may have the edge as they could offer Ox in a swap deal to secure the 24-year-old middfielder.

It is reported that Anfield legend and Villa manager, Steven Gerrard, likes Oxlade-Chamberlain and therefore, a deal is possible.

In the current campaign, so far, the Olympic champions has started 3 games in all competitions and scored 2 goals.

On the other hand, Ox, who earns £120,000 a week (The Mirror) has been on the treatment table.

The England international impressed big time in the 2017-18 season but since then, he has been highly injury prone and will be out of contract next summer.

In your view, should Liverpool move in to finally sign Douglas Luiz in January?