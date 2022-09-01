Transfer deadline day is here and Liverpool fans are still hoping that the club will sign a midfielder before the window closes on 11pm.

The Anfield club have been linked with several midfielders and the latest name in the limelight is Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa.

According to Matheus Leal, the 24-year-old star could end up leaving the Villa Park outfit to join the Reds in the final hours of the transfer window.

The Brazilian journalist claims Liverpool have submitted an offer worth £20million for the former Girona FC player, who would welcome a move away from the Birmingham-based club.

Luiz is mainly a play breaker but he can effectively play in the CM role as well. Last season, he featured in 34 games in the Premier League, scored 2 goals and provided 3 assists.

This term, so far, the £52,000 a week man has mainly warmed the bench under the management of Anfield legend, Steven Gerrard. He did start vs Arsenal last night and scored a goal direct from the corner.

The Selecao star was a key part of the national team that won the Gold medal at the Olympics last year. Thus far, he has made 9 appearances for the five-time World champions.

Klopp confirmed that the Merseysiders will move to sign a midfielder if they are able to lure the “right” player.

Is Douglas Luiz better than the current crop of midfielders at Anfield? I do not think so but will he improve the current situation? Yes, because right now, multiple players in the center are on the treatment table.

In your opinion, should Klopp hire the services of the South American?