Liverpool’s interest in signing £100million player has forced club to make move

Liverpool were heavily linked with Moises Caicedo in the summer transfer window but the Ecuadorian international eventually ended up staying with Brighton.

Graham Potter claimed that the young midfielder is £100million player and now that the manager has left for Chelsea, the player may consider his future.

News – Liverpool want play breaker, £29.9million would’ve sealed signing in summer – Report

According to a report covered by The Sunday People yesterday (press image provided below), Brighton are ready to discuss details of a new deal with the South American play breaker.

The famous news outlet have mentioned that the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and now even Chelsea are interested in luring the 20-year-old.

Therefore, the Seagulls are looking to move in to secure a new deal with Caicedo, whose current contract at the Falmer Stadium outfit will expire in 2025.

It is reported that the youngster, who was signed for just £4.5million, earns a low salary at the club and Brighton want to offer him a pay rise that he deserves.

The former Independiente midfielder has been one of the top performers in the Premier League this season and at the moment, Liverpool lack an energetic player like him.

Unfortunately, our midfield and defense has been all over the place this term and a strong player like Caicedo, who effectively presses to break play, could help us.

In your view, who should Liverpool sign to strengthen the department in the next transfer window?