Liverpool have suffered a lot already this term due to injury concerns and now, Andy Robertson is also after getting a knock in the last game.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the Scottish international will miss tonight’s contest against Dutch champions, Ajax.

News – Liverpool could offer £120,000 a week star to finally secure signing – Report

After losing their opening Champions League game vs Napoli, the Reds need to bounce back and earn all three points against the Eredivisie giants.

As far as the team news is concerned, we can expect two changes in the backline. Kostas Tsimikas should return in place of Robbo to start in the left back role.

On the other hand, Joe Gomez was terrible in the last game and in his place, Matip must return to start with Virgil van Dijk. Trent would likely start in the RB role as we have no back-up option.

In the center of the park, Thiago Alcantara should return to partner Elliott and Fabinho. Arhtur Melo could be on the bench again.

As far as the attack is concerned, Darwin Nunez could replace Roberto Firmino to feature as the main center forward up front.

Out of form, Mohamed Salah, may get the nod to start again with Luis Diaz on the flanks.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 lineup vs Ajax: