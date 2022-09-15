Liverpool have been linked with Borussia Dortmund star, Jude Bellingham, for quite some time and the latest reports are positive.

As per Florian Plettenberg, the Reds have a good chance of signing the England international next year.

The well-known journalist told Sky Sports:

“He is an upcoming superstar player and I am totally convinced he will leave Dortmund in 2023. Maybe to Liverpool, maybe to Manchester United.

“I think these are two teams who can have very good chances to get him. Amazing player, amazing character, very good mentality.”

Liverpool returned to winning ways by beating Ajax in the Champions League and the return of Thiago made a massive difference. Without the Spaniard, we have looked average this term.

Unfortunately, the former Barcelona man has been injury prone and at the moment, even midfielders like Jones, Ox, Keita and captain, Henderson are unfit.

Therefore, the midfield department must be improved at the earliest and a complete player like Jude Bellingham would be perfect

Last season, the 19-year-old sensation, who earns around £50,000 a week (Bild), scored 6 goals and provided 14 assists in all competitions for BvB.

As far a this season is concerned, the youngster is yet to score a goal and provide an assist in the German Bundesliga but he has been in top form in the cup competitions.

In the first round of the DFB-Pokal, the former Birmingham City midfielder found the net in the 3-0 victory over 1860 Munich.

On the other hand, in the UEFA Champions League, so far, he has scored 2 goals in as many group games. On Match Day 1, he netted a goal vs Copenhagen in a contest that Dortmund won 3-0.

Moreover, last night, he scored the opening goal of the game against PL champions, Man City, who bounced back to earn all three points.

Will Liverpool be able to secure the signing of Jude Bellingham? Only time will tell.