Liverpool were interested in signing Marco Asensio in the summer transfer window but the Spanish international ended up staying with Real Madrid.

Earlier this month, AS reported that the Reds moved in to lure the former Mallorca loanee last month but due to lack of decent proposals, the player did not leave.

More recently, another Spanish source in the form of Sport have revealed that Liverpool could submit a bid to finally sign the playmaker in January.

Asensio has won every major trophy with the Los Blancos but he mainly wanted to leave last summer due to lack of regular game time.

The 26-year-old often warmed the bench last term under the management of Carlo Ancelotti and the situation is actually worse in the current campaign.

In the La Liga, so far, the La Roja attacker has only managed to feature for just 7 minutes (vs Celta Vigo). On the other hand, in the Champions League, he only played for 10 minutes against Celtic and last night, he featured for just 26 minutes in the second half vs RB Leipzig.

Sport claim the situation is not expected to change at the Bernabeu and the player could end up leaving in the winter transfer window.

The likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Milan have been interested and the Catalan source claim that the trio could move in with offers to sign Marco Asensio.

Jurgen Klopp does need to improve the depth of the attack after offloading stars like Mane, Minamino and Origi in the summer transfer window.

At the moment, there is no one to cover for Diaz and Salah on the flanks and the duo have featured in all games this term. They would surely need rest in the long season ahead.

Asensio, who earns around £150,000 a week (Sport), can effectively play on the right flank and even as a central attacking midfielder. Should Klopp sign him to improve the offense at Anfield?