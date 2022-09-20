If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are looking to strengthen the attack by signing Mykhalo Mudryk in the January transfer window.

According to Calcio Mercato, Liverpool will move in with an attempt to sign the Shakhtar Dontesk winger in winter.

News – Report – Liverpool prepare £70million first offer for signing

The well-known Italian media outlet have mentioned that Premier League leaders, Arsenal, and Spanish side, Sevilla, are also interested in luring the 21-year-old player.

Liverpool allowed versatile attackers like Mane, Origi and Minamino in the summer transfer window and lured central players, Nunez (CF) and Carvalho (CAM) to reinforce the offense.

Now, they lack depth in the wide attacking positions. Jurgen Klopp has got no one to cover for Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah, who have consistently played for the Reds in the current campaign.

Therefore, a winger must be signed in the winter transfer window and Mudryk has proved to be brilliant thus far this term.

The 5-capped international’s current contract will expire in December 2026 and as per Ukrainian transfer expert, Levchenko Evgeniy, it would take a fee of £44million (50 million euros) or more to secure his signature.

The Ukrainian international is a left winger, who likes to cut back on his stronger right foot. Last season, he only started 7 games in the Primier Liga (11 appearances), scored 2 goals and provided 7 assists.

This season, so far, he has made 5 appearances for Shakhtar and directly contributed in as many goals (2 goals and 3 assists).

In the opening Champions League game, the youngster scored a goal and provided a couple of assists to help his team earn all three points vs RB Leizpig. Moreover, on Match Day 2, Mudryk scored the equalizing goal against Scottish giants, Celtic.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £44million to sign Mykhalo Mudryk in winter?