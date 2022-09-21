Liverpool are leading the race to sign Jude Bellingham next summer but they can face heavy competition from top clubs (The Telegraph).

Former Manchester City defender and current Pundit, Micah Richards, has covered a comprehensive piece on the England international and claims that there will be huge interest in luring the younsgter.

The CBS Sports pudit heavily praised the Three Lions midfielder and wrote for The Mail (press image provided below):

“I can understand why Liverpool were so heavily linked with him (Bellingham) this summer and why Jurgen Klopp reportedly is a huge admirer — there will no doubt be huge interest in every transfer window from now on.

“He is special and you could see him playing for any team — whether it is Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid or whoever.”

Bellingham has been fantastic for Borussia Dortmund and has all the qualities that can improve the aging midfield at Anfield.

The teenage sensation has already made 15 appearances for the senior national side but Gareth Southgate has cautiously used him (6 starts).

In the next few days, England will face Italy and Germany in the UEFA Nations League and with Kalvin Phillips out, all eyes would be on Bellingham.

Thus far, he has neither scored a goal nor provided a single assist for his nation. It will be intriguing to see how well the £87million-rated midfielder (Marca) performs against two of the biggest teams in the world.