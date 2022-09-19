Liverpool were interested in signing Aurelien Tchouameni in the summer transfer window but in the end, the Frenchman left Monaco to move to Real Madrid.

Reports in the media suggest that after losing out on luring the Les Bleus midfielder, the Reds want to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Jude Bellingham.

According to Spanish source, Nacional, the Merseysiders are out for revenge after failing to hire the services of Tchouameni, who is now performing well at the Bernabeu.

Manager, Jurgen Klopp, has ordered the Anfield club to splash the cash in order to sign Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, who is also on the radar of the Los Blancos.

The Catalan outlet state that Liverpool are preparing a first offer worth £70million (80 million euros) for the England international.

However, it is reported that the German Bundesliga side would demand at least 100 million euros (£87million) from the sale of their prized asset.

It will be fair to say that to date, the Reds have not managed to replace Steven Gerrard, who was a world class box-to-box midfielder.

The retired England international was a constant source of energy in the center of the park. He knew how to tackle, make driving runs, score goals and provide assists.

Stevie G excelled in every midfield position and now, Jude Bellingham is proving to be a complete midfielder like him.

Will Liverpool be able to beat Real Madrid to secure his signing? Only time will tell.