Another day, another report linking Liverpool with a move to sign England international, Jude Bellingham, who is also on the radar of top European clubs.

This term, Liverpool results and performances have mainly been average because of major concerns in the center of the park.

After six games in the Premier League, the Reds are 8th in the table and to lure a top quality player like Jude Bellingham, they surely need to qualify for the next season’s Champions League.

As per a report covered by The Athletic, the Merseysiders have been after the youngster for over a decade and now, they are looking to finally secure his signature.

The news source claim there will be heavy competition to sign the 19-year-old midfielder next year. Apart from Liverpool, the likes of Man City, Chelsea, Man United and Real Madrid have strong interest in luring him from Dortmund.

It is reported that there is no release clause in the teenage sensation’s contract and BvB are looking to get a fee of around £131.6million to sell him.

This means German manager, Jurgen Klopp may have to break the club’s transfer record to sign Jude Bellingham from his former club.

Liverpool midfield is aging, key players are veterans and the likes of Keita, Jones and Ox are currently on the injury table. It must be remembered that we have not even replaced Gini Wijnaldum as yet.

So, a complete midfielder must be signed to improve things in the center of the park and Jude Bellingham would be a top class signing.

Have your say – Should Liverpool bid £131.6million to sign him from Dortmund next summer?