Liverpool have been linked with Mykhaylo Mudryk lately and the Reds have been tipped to sign the Ukrainian international from Shakhtar Donetsk.

British-Ukrainian journalist, Andrew Todos, has heavily praised the player and claims that he can fit in Jurgen Klopp’s system at Anfield.

Todos claims the player is valued at around £43.5million and he told Liverpool Echo:

“He’s a technically gifted right footed left winger. He can play on either side if needed but seems more comfortable cutting in albeit he is not the type of player to be trying long shots from the edge of the box like Andriy Yarmolenko. Rather he uses the cut-back to beat players”

The journalist thinks Mudryk can be deployed on the left flank if he moves to Liverpool and can support Darwin Nunez in the attack.

“I believe he’d be a good alternative to Luis Diaz. Maybe less likely to magic up a long range strike out of nothing but his energy and determination down that left hand side will cause problems for defenders.”

“He’d be a valuable asset to have as someone who can feed in Darwin Nunez and take balls down to the byline if needed to cut back for simple finishes from onrushing players.”

Last season, Liverpool had ample depth in the wide attacking positions. As far as the LW role is concerned, Sadio Mane was world class and Origi proved to be effective from he bench.

However, the Senegalese left for Bayern Munich in the summer and the Belgian opted to move to AC Milan and the Reds have not signed any winger to replace them.

So, for now, there is no one good enough to cover for Luis Diaz. Jota can play in the position but naturally, he is not a wide player and has mainly excelled in the CF role.

This term, Mudryk has scored 2 goals and provided 3 assists in 5 appearances for Shakhtar. Should Liverpool splash the cash to sign him in January?