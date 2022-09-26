Liverpool have to improve the quality and depth of their midfield department and they have been linked with Brighton star, Moises Caicedo, for some time.

In the summer transfer window, the Reds wanted to secure the signing of the Ecuadorian international (Diario Extra) but he ended up staying with the Seagulls.

News – Marca – Liverpool have submitted offer to sign £137million star – Special insistence from Klopp

Earlier this month, even The People reported about the Merseysiders’ interest in hiring the services of the South American midfielder.

More recently, Football Insider have exclusively revealed that Liverpool have set their sights on finally signing Caicedo to strengthen things in the center of the park.

The news source have mentioned that the Anfield club are looking to rival Chelsea in order to sign the 20-year-old from Brighton.

The youngster has been brilliant for the Falmer Stadium outfit and this term, he has excelled big time under the management of Graham Potter, who has recently joined the Blues.

Hence, it will be fair to say that the Stamford Bridge outfit have got the edge to secure his signature.

Caicedo’s current contract will expire in the summer of 2025 and as per journalist, Ben Jacobs (via Liverpool Echo), the Seagulls would demand a fee of at least £50million to sell him.

The former Beerschot player has been strong in the defensive midfield role and in the last Premier League fixture, he even found the net vs Leicester City.

At Anfield, the likes of Henderson and Milner are veterans, who have been highly ineffective this season. Thiago is another veteran, who is top quality but has spent majority of the time on the treatment table. On the other hand, at the moment, midfielders like Jones, Keita and Ox are out injured.

So, the midfield must be improved in the next transfer window. In your opinion, should Liverpool bid £50million to finally sign Caicedo?