Liverpool desperately need to strengthen their midfield and recent reports have linked them with Brazilian starlet, Joao Gomes.

Earlier this month, journalist, Julio Miguel Neto, revealed that the Reds are readying a move to sign a the Flamengo midfielder in the winter transfer window.

More recently, Sport have covered a story (news image provided below) and stated that the Merseysiders are extremely serious about signing the 21-year-old in January.

The Catalan outlet claim Real Madrid are pressing to lure the South American to replace Casemiro at the Bernabeu but Liverpool are going to make their life difficult.

It is reported the Anfield club will do everything possible in order to hire the services of Gomes as Jurgen Klopp desperately wants to improve things in the center.

The Los Blancos seemed willing to offer 30 million euros to lure the youngster but he has recently signed a new contract until 2027.

The deal has a release clause of £53.4million and as per Sport, the Brazilian side will only allow his sale if the valuation is met.

The Spanish news source have mentioned that Liverpool will ‘throw the house out the window’ to sign Gomes and they are even prepared to agree the £53.4million fee required to secure him in January.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.