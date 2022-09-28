In the summer transfer window, Liverpool splashed the cash to sign Uruguayan striker, Darwin Nunez, from Benfica.

Now, they are interested in luring yet another South American player from the Eagles. The starlet in question is Argentine midfielder, Enzo Fernandez.

The 21-year-old moved to the Liga Nos giants in the summer transfer window and has already proved to be brilliant.

According to a story covered by O Jogo (press image provided below), Enzo has managed to achieve growing prominence since he arrived at Benfica, who are already expecting attacks from big clubs in the winter transfer window.

The renowned Portuguese news source have mentioned that Liverpool are one of the ‘colossuses’ who could move in soon to sign the La Albiceleste midfielder.

However, president, Rui Costa, is confident the player will not leave in January and the mammoth release clause of £107.4million (120 million euros) gives him the peace of mind.

Fernandez is a versatile midfielder, who can effectively play anywhere in the center of the park (CM, DM, AM).

Last season, the youngster featured in 28 games in all competitions for River Plate and directly contributed in 17 goals (10 goals and 7 assists).

For Benfica, he scored on his league debut against Arouca and also found the net in the Champions League qualifiers against Midtjylland (both legs).

A few days ago, he made his senior international debut for Argentina against Honduras. The talented boy featured for 26 minutes in the contest that the two-time World Champions won 3-0.

Liverpool have to reinforce their midfield sooner rather than later. Should they move in to sign Enzo Fernandez in the winter transfer window?