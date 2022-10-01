Liverpool only featured in a single Premier League game in September and today, they will collide against Brighton, who currently occupy the final CL qualification spot.

As far as the team news is concerned, the Merseysiders will be without Robertson, Keita, Jones and Ox as the quartet are still on the treatment table.

On the other hand, the forwards like Jota, Nunez and Diaz arrived late from international duty, so they will be assessed.

In the absence of Robbo, Tsimikas would likely retain his place in the left-back position. Matip, Trent and Van Dijk should start again in the backline. Alisson would feature in the goal again.

In the center of the park, Fabinho should play in the defensive midfield role and in front of the Brazilian international, Thiago and Elliott, who was named the Player of the Month for September, must start.

As far as the attack is concerned, Firmino had ample rest during the international break, therefore, the Samba star may get the nod to play in the False No. 9 role.

The likes of Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah would probably feature in the wide attacking positions.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 lineup vs Brighton: