Liverpool are consistently linked with Borussia Dortmund star, Jude Bellingham, who is also wanted by a host of top European clubs.

As per today’s version of AS (news image provided below), the Bundesliga side want the Three Lions player to agree a new deal that would include a mammoth release clause of 150 million euros.

Real Madrid have advised the player to wait, the Los Blancos can only pay a maximum of 100 million euros to get his signing done.

The Spanish media outlet claim that Liverpool and Chelsea have taken decisive steps to get close to Jude Bellingham but they have been joined by Manchester United as well.

The Madrid-based news source mentioned that at the moment, the former Birmingham City midfielder is only earning a low salary of 2.5 million euros per season i.e. around £42,000 a week and his market value is 90 million euros (£79million)

Dortmund know he is a generational talent and are looking to offer him a new contract worth 6 million euros per season with a release clause of 150 million euros.

As per AS, Real Madrid have told Bellingham he must not renew with the German club if he wants to play at the Bernabeu soon.

On the other hand, the above-mentioned Premier League trio are on the prowl to secure the signing of the 19-year-old sensation. The question is, who will end up winning the race?

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.