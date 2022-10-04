Liverpool had another disappointing outing in the Premier League at the weekend and they must bounce back in the Champions League.

The Reds will collide against Rangers at Anfield tonight and they must be considered favorites to earn all three points.

The Scottish giants are featuring in their first Champions League campaign in over a decade and after two group games, they are at the bottom of the table with a goal difference of minus seven (-7).

As far as the team news is concerned, Ibrahima Konate took part in training yesterday but it will be too early to start the Frenchman, who has recently recovered from injury. The backline would likely remain unchanged.

In my view, summer signing, Arthur Melo, must be given the nod to start in perhaps the easiest group fixture.

The Brazilian international is fully fit, he was on the bench against Ajax then played a couple of games with the youth team and was once again an unused substitute vs Brighton.

The former Barcelona midfielder mainly plays in the DM/deep lying playmaker role and keeping in view that Fabinho has been way out of form, Arthur should start with Thiago and Elliott in the center of the park.

As far as the offense is concerned, Darwin Nunez could replace Roberto Firmino to start as the main center forward up front.

Diaz will likely feature on the left flank. Salah has been in average form and in his place Jota could be given the nod to start.

Liverpool’s predicted lineup vs Rangers: Alisson; Trent, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Arthur, Elliott, Thiago; Jota, Nunez, Diaz.