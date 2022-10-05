Liverpool sold Sadio Mane in the summer transfer window and the Reds have not replaced the Senegalese, who mainly played on the left flank for them.

As per reports going on in the media, the Reds are interested in signing Kamaldeen Sulemana, who is dubbed as the ‘new Sadio Mane’.

According to Spanish source, Nacional, Klopp has asked the Merseysiders to hire the services of the Rennes attacker, who is also on the radar of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The media outlet claim that at the express request of the German manager, Liverpool are determined to submit an offer to sign the 20-year-old winger in the winter transfer window.

It is reported that the Anfield club could move in with a bid worth £30.5million (35 million euros) to lure Sulemana in January.

The Ghanaian international is mainly a left winger, who can effectively be deployed on the right flank as well. Last season, he started 11 games in the league for Rennes and directly contributed in 6 goals (4 goals and 2 assists).

Unfortunately, he missed the second half of the campaign due to a back injury. In the current season, so he has started 4 games for the French side, scored a goal and provided a couple of assists.

For the senior national side, the former Nordsjaelland winger has already earned 11 caps and we could see him in action at the FIFA World Cup next month.

Liverpool have to strengthen the depth of the wide offensive positions. In your view, should they offer £30.5million to sign Kamaldeen Sulemana in winter?