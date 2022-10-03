Liverpool failed to adequately improve their midfield in the summer transfer window and that is one of the main reasons why they have struggled so far this season.

Portuguese midfielder, Matheus Nunes, was heavily linked with a move to Anfield but in the end, Wolves managed to snap him up for a fee of £42million.

As per Correio da Manha, the Reds were readying an offer to hire the services of the Selecao star, who wanted Champions League Football, but they lured an injury-prone Arthur on deadline day.

If the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are eager to finally sign him.

According to a story published by The Sunday People (press image provided below), Nunes hoped the Merseysiders would make a move for him but he ended up joining the Molineux outfit in a deal worth £42million.

The renowned news source have mentioned that the Anfield club still have a keen interest in luring the 24-year-old star.

It is reported that Pep Guardiola is a huge admirer of the former Sporting CP star and therefore, even Manchester City are looking to hire his services.

Nunes directly contributed in 9 goals for the Lions in the last campaign. So far, the 9-capped international has only provided a single assist in 6 Premier League games for Wolves.

The West Midlands club are currently in the relegation zone and after the weekend’s defeat against West Ham United, they sacked manager Bruno Lage.

In your view, should Liverpool move in January to finally sign Matheus Nunes?