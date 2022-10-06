Liverpool allowed Sadio Mane to join Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window and the latest reports indicate that the Reds are looking to lure a playmaker from the Bavarians.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool are interested in signing Jamal Musiala from the German champions.

The renowned journalist stated:

“Yes, LFC is interested in Musiala. Like any other top club in the world. But a transfer is no topic at this stage. He doesn’t want to leave Bayern and he is not for sale as mentioned by Salihamidzic at Sky”

The 19-year-old boy rose to fame in the last campaign and as far as the current season is concerned, his form has been absolutely sensational.

Musiala mainly played in the No. 10 role behind the striker under the guidance of Julian Nagelsmann and has also proved to be productive on the left flank.

So far, in all competitions, he has made 9 appearances for Bayern and directly contributed in no fewer than 13 goals (7 goals and 6 assists). His current contract at the Allianz Arena will expire in 2026 and he earns around £83,000 a week (The Athletic).

The teenage playmaker has already made 17 appearances for the senior German side and is expected to be a key player for them at the next month’s FIFA World Cup.

Musiala is one of the best youngsters around and he has been nominated for the Golden Boy award. It is unlikely that any team will be able to hire his services anytime soon.