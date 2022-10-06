Liverpool signed Arthur Melo in the summer transfer window and the Brazilian star has mainly warmed the bench since moving to Anfield.

The Samba midfielder featured for 13 minutes for in the opening Champions League fixture against Napoli and since then, he has not played for a single minute in the first team.

In the last game against Rangers, the South American was not even part of the squad. If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Merseysiders are not happy.

According to a story recently covered by Calcio Mercato Web, Liverpool have been disappointed by the recruitment of Arthur as they were expecting a batter player to improve the midfield.

The Italian media outlet claim that Klopp wants to secure a top midfielder in the form of Inter Milan play breaker, Marcelo Brozovic, as soon as possible.

Liverpool know that such an operation would not be easy because earlier in the year, the 29-year-old player signed a fresh deal of net 6.5 million euros a year i.e. £110,000 a week until 2026 (Calcio e Finanza).

CMW state if the negotiations materialize then the Italian giants will have to sign a replacement and they would move to lure Belgian international, Youri Tielemans, whose current contract with Leicester City will expire next year.

Brozovic, how is also on the radar of Man Utd and PSG, won the Serie A title in the 2020-21 campaign under Antonio Conte. On the other hand, last season, he was an important figure for Inzaghi as Inter won both the cup titles.

The Croatian was brilliant for the national side as they reached the final of the 2018 World Cup and he is also expected to be a key player at the 2022 World Cup.

In your view, who should Liverpool sign to reinforce their midfield in the next window?