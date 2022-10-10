Liverpool’s defense has been all over the place this season, on the other hand, their midfield desperately needs creativity.

If reports in the media are anything to by then the Reds are interested in hiring the services of Serbian international, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

News – Marca – Liverpool will offer more money to sign £87.7m+ star

According to Calcio Mercato Web, Liverpool are ready to agree the signing of the Lazio superstar, whose current contract with the Italian side will expire in 2024.

The news source have mentioned that the Merseysiders are prepared to offer Joe Gomez in a swap deal to lure the 27-year-old Serie A star.

It is reported the Biancocelesti president, Claudio Lotito, rates the midfielder at £61.5million (70 million euros) and will not accept a lower fee.

Klopp values Gomez at around 35 million euros and the Anfield club are ready to offer him plus cash to secure Milinkovic-Savic, who was arguably the best midfielder in the Italian league last season.

At the moment, Liverpool do not have a midfielder in the squad who can regularly score and create goals. In such a scenario, Sergej would be a quality addition.

The former Genk man is one of the most creative midfielders around. Last season, he directly contributed in 23 goals (11 goals and 12 assists) in all competitions for Lazio.

As far as the current campaign is concerned, so far, in 9 starts under Sarri, he has netted 4 goals and provided 5 assists.

Joe Gomez has been an important player for us but on and off, he has spent time on the treatment table. Back in July, the England international agreed a new contract at Anfield until 2027.

In your view, should Liverpool sell him to sign the £61.5million-rated Milinkovic-Savic?