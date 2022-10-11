Liverpool are in a turmoil at the moment. They are out of the title race after just 8 games and need to bounce back big time to finish in the top four.

Without Champions League football, the Reds will not be able to attract the best of stars and things are not looking good as key winger, Luis Diaz, is expected to be sidelined until the next year.

News – Liverpool ready to agree signing of £61.5million creative star – Report

Midfield has been problematic for quite some time and Klopp must move in to reinforce the department as soon as possible. The Merseysiders wasted time in the summer transfer window and lured injury prone Brazilian, Arthur, on deadline day.

According to a recent report covered Football Insider, the Anfield side are preparing groundwork to complete a marquee signing next year and they have concrete interest in luring Declan Rice.

The news source have mentioned that Klopp is a huge admirer of the England international and believes that he will be the perfect signing for Liverpool. The Reds were interested in hiring his services last summer but the funds were not available.

Rice’s current deal with West Ham United will expire in the summer of 2024. Back in May, talkSPORT exclusively revealed he rejected an eight year contract worth £83million to extend his stay with the Hammers.

The 23-year-old is one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League. He is a specialist at breaking play, can pass and even shoot from distance.

Last season, the 34-capped international featured in 50 games in all competitions for the Hammers, scored 5 goals and also provided 4 assists.

In past couple of years, he has been valued at around/over £100million (Football Insider), which means Liverpool will have to break their transfer record to sign him.

