Liverpool were linked with Kylian Mbappe last summer but the back in May, the Frenchman agreed a new three year deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

The latest updates indicate that the Les Bleus star’s relationship with the Ligue 1 champions is broken and he is pressing to leave the club.

According to Marca (news image provided below), just a couple of months after securing fresh terms, Mbappe asked to leave (in July_ and PSG agreed to collaborate with certain conditions. The main condition is that he will not be allowed to leave for Real Madrid.

Now, there is no point of return and the 23-year-old is thinking about leaving the French giants in the January transfer window.

The renowned Spanish news source have mentioned that PSG are only prepared to sell Mbappe to Liverpool, who tried to sign him earlier this year and could be his only feasible option.

It is reported that contact between Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, and PSG chief executive, Nasser Al Khelaifi, has not existed for a very long time.

Their relationship is poor and therefore, the Parc des Princes outfit would not send their prized asset to the Bernabeu.

Klopp’s men fought for every title in the last campaign but this season, they have been extremely poor and if the results do not improve, we would be unable to attract the best of players.

Despite all the off-field drama, Mbappe’s on-field performances have been brilliant. This term, so far, he has netted 12 goals in as many starts under Galtier.

The World Cup winner signed a deal worth £33.8million a year, £650,000 a week (The Mail) and he earns way more than the highest earner at Anfield i.e. Mohamed Salah, who takes home around £350,000 a week (The Athletic). In all fairness, Liverpool cannot afford to sign him. What do you think?