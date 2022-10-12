Salah on bench – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-2-3-1 XI vs Rangers

After another disappointing performance in the Premier League, Liverpool will hope to earn all three points in the Champions League against Rangers.

A win tonight will highly improve our chances of qualifying for the knock-out stages of the competition.

As far as the team news is concerned, we can expect a number of changes in the squad that featured vs Arsenal on Sunday.

Colombian international, Luis Diaz, is out with a knee injury and we do not have any natural left winger to cover for him. So, Diogo Jota could start on the left flank.

Like Diaz, Salah has consistently started because the Reds do not have any quality cover for the Egyptian. The former Roma man has been out of form and must be rested. Elliott, who has mainly played in the midfield, could feature on the right flank.

In-form Roberto Firmino must start in the No. 10 role and Darwin Nunez will likely get the nod to play as the lone center forward up front.

As far as the midfield is concerned, Samba star, Fabinho, should return to partner Spanish international, Thiago Alcantara in the starting XI. Jordan Henderson must be rested.

At the back, Matip and Alexander-Arnold are out injured, so, Gomez may feature in the RB role and Konate would probably start in the central defense with Van Dijk in front of Alisson.

Robertson has returned but he might feature on the bench and Tsimikas could retain his LB place in the starting lineup.

Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-2-3-1 XI vs Rangers: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Thiago; Elliott, Firmino, Jota, Nunez.