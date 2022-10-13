Liverpool have resources to offer over £131million to sign £350million star – Reports

Kylian Mbappe’s future is once again up in the air despite signing a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain a few months back. The latest reports are heavily linking him with a move to Liverpool.

Yesterday, we covered a story via Marca stating that the French club do not want to sell the Les Bleus forward to Real Madrid but are prepared to sell him to Liverpool.

As per reports in France, reports indicate the Reds have the capacity to make a big offer to hire the services of Mbappe.

According to Le Parisien (via SW), the Merseysiders and the Los Blancos are interested in luring the World Cup winning attacker but there are obstacles in the way.

The news source have mentioned Real Madrid can offer an enormous amount of around 160-200 million euros in January. However, their relationship with the Ligue 1 champions is not friendly and that could help the Anfield club.

It is reported that after a balanced summer transfer window, Liverpool have the resources to offer over £131million (150 million euros) to PSG.

Last year, when Mbappe had around 10 months left on his contract, Real Madrid offered 200 million euros but the French club opted not to respond in order to hold onto their prized asset (ESPN).

So, now that his new deal will run until 2025, the price tag is massive. As per today’s version of Marca (news image provided below), contemplating the forward’s departure, PSG set an asking price of £350million (400 million euros).

The Spanish outlet claim the Real Madrid option has been closed completely and that is why Liverpool appeared on the table.

Marca claim no one imagined Mbappe would ask to leave in July after signing a new deal in May. For now, his departure seems unfeasible but “nothing is impossible in football”. For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.