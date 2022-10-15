Kylian Mbappe is consistently linked with Liverpool as recent reports suggest he could end up leaving Paris Saint-Germain soon.

According to a story covered by Le Figaro Sport (news image provided below), Mbappe is expected to be more and more isolated in the locker room due to the breakdown of his relationship with the club.

News – Liverpool have the edge to sign £51.8million midfielder

The Spanish news source have mentioned the World Champion has already expressed his desire to exit the Ligue 1 club in the winter transfer window.

If he does not leave in January then PSG will face the same transfer soap opera that they did back in 2021.

It is reported that Mbappe is not under contract until 2025, as initially announced, but until 2024 with an option to extend for a further year.

In such a scenario, the French champions will have to sell him for a massive fee next summer or take the risk of losing him for nothing in 2024.

Last summer, only PSG and Madrid were his options but keeping in view the current transfer saga, he will have many suitors.

Le Figaro claim, Mbappe has spoken to Liverpool, who broke the bank to lure Darwin Nunez last summer but still have the financial power to complete big signings.

The news source suggests that City have already brought Haaland, so they might not be in the race but Manchester United and Chelsea could join the Reds.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.