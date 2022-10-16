Four changes – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-2-3-1 vs Man City

An inconsistent Liverpool team will collide against high-flying Manchester City in the Premier League today. Who will come out on top?

Keeping in view all the injury concerns, tired players and lack of depth, Reds cannot go toe to toe with the champions and may have to change their usual 4-3-3 formation again.

Jurgen Klopp could make four changes to the squad that started in the midweek European contest against Rangers.

The likes of Firmino, Nunez, Jota and Salah impressed in the attack and Klopp should utilize the 4-2-3-1 formation to start the quartet vs the Sky Blues.

The Uruguayan striker should start as the lone center forward up front and behind him, in-form Roberto Firmino must start in the No. 10 role.

On the right flank, Salah, who scored the fastest hattrick in the history of the Champions League vs the Scottish giants must start on the right flank. On the other hand, Jota, who set up the Egyptian’s goals may feature on the left wing.

In the center of the park, Spanish international, Thiago Alcantara, would return to the starting lineup to partner captain, Jordan Henderson.

Konate is a doubt for the game and therefore, it will not come as any surprise to see Fabinho start in the central defense with Virgil van Dijk.

Gomez will probably retain his right-back position, however, Robertson should return in place of Kostas Tsimikas to feature in the left-back role.

Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-2-3-1 vs Man City: Alisson; Gomez, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Jota; Nunez.