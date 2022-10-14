Liverpool need a creative central midfielder at the earliest and recent reports have linked them with Serbian international, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

A few days ago, covered a story via CWM stating that the Reds are ready to sign the Lazio midfielder by offering Joe Gomez and cash.

News – Liverpool have funds to complete signing of £650,000-a-week star who’d like Anfield move – Report

More recently, La Gazzetta Dello Sport have come up with an interesting update (news image provided below).

The renowned Italian news source have claimed that Juventus now have concrete interest in luring the former Genk midfielder, whose current contract with Lazio will expire in 2024.

Lotito, has verbally agreed with Milinkovic-Savic and agent, Mateja Kezman, that the midfielder will be allowed to leave for the right price in January.

However, the president’s preference is to sell his prized asset to the suitors abroad instead of sending him to any Serie A rival. So, Liverpool have the edge over the Bianconeri.

As far as the price tag is concerned, La Gazzetta Dello Sport claim that Lazio want (with add-ons) a total fee of 60 million euros (£51.8million) to sell the 27-year-old star.

The 35-capped international has regularly scored and created goals for the Italian club under the management of Maurizio Sarri.

Last weekend, he provided a couple of assists to help his team earn all three points vs Fiorentina. In just 9 league starts, the versatile midfielder has already directly contributed in 10 goals (3 goals and 7 assists).

In your view, should Liverpool offer £51.8million to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the January transfer window?