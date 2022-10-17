Liverpool completed big money signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica in the summer transfer window and reports indicate that they are interested in signing two more starlets from the Eagles.

As per a recent story covered by O Jogo (news image provided below), Florentino, who has recently signed a new contract with the Primeira Liga side, is wanted by a host of top clubs.

The renowned Portuguese news source have mentioned that Liverpool have already made contact to sign the play breaker, who has got a mammoth release clause of £104million (120 million euros) in his contract.

Florentino is a specialist defensive midfielder, who has won multiple major domestic titles with Benfica.

Under the management of Roger Schmidt, the Liga Nos giants have been in top form this term and the 23-year-old star has been rock solid in the holding midfield role.

At the moment, the Estadio da Luz out fit are on top of the league table and have only conceded 5 goals in the campaign. Moreover, they are in a firm position to play in the KO stages of the Champions League.

At Anfield, our main defensive midfielder is Fabinho, who has been out of form this season. On the other hand, skipper, Henderson is past his best and new signing, Arthur, has mainly been on the treatment table.

Therefore the DM position should be improved. Apart from Florentino, O Jogo claim Liverpool are very interested in signing creative midfielder, Enzo Fernandez, who also has a exit clause of £104million.

