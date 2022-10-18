Liverpool remain consistently linked with Jude Bellingham and lately, a renowned journalist has backed the player to move to Anfield.

Earlier this month, Marca reported that the Reds are prepared to offer huge money to sign the English midfielder, who is rated at over £87million, from Borussia Dortmund.

More recently, Gianluca Di Marzio has backed the teenager to agree a move to Liverpool as it would be the ‘best’ option for him.

The Italian journalist told Wettfreunde:

“Liverpool would be the best option for Jude Bellingham. They need a refresh of the squad and new top players. Bellingham is absolutely perfect for Jürgen Klopp and the way Liverpool play.“

“He definitely has the talent to be a star at LFC, and they will try to get him. Manchester United would also be a possibility, but I think those two clubs will be the ones trying to sign Jude Bellingham.“

The sensation has consistently performed well since moving to Germany and was nominated for the Kopa Trophy that was won by Barcelona’s Gavi last night.

The Three Lions player directly contributed in 20 goals last season. As far as the current campaign is concerned, so far, the youngster has directly contributed in 7 goals in 15 appearances for BvB.

His form in the UEFA Champions League has been especially exceptional. The youngster has netted a goal in each of the four group games this term.

Liverpool desperately need a complete midfielder like Jude Bellingham. Will they be able to sign him? Only time will tell.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.