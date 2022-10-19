Three changes – Liverpool’s probable 4-2-3-1 XI vs West Ham United

Liverpool will face West Ham United tonight and will hope to earn all three points at Anfield. The Hammers are currently 13th in the table.

The Reds have been highly unlucky this season with more than a few key players out injured and in the last game, Jota suffered a major muscle injury that will keep him out of the World Cup.

The usual 4-3-3 formation has been ineffective this season because the players have been unable to press consistently. In contrast, the 4-2-3-1 system has worked well and the Reds were brilliant against Man City.

In place of the Portuguese international, we can expect Fabio Carvalho to start in the attack. He could feature on the left flank.

Elliott was highly impressive vs the Sky Blues but we may see Mohamed Salah start on the right wing. Roberto Firmino must start in the No. 10 role and in front of him, Darwin Nunez could return to feature in the No. 9 role.

In the center of the park, skipper, Henderson, may replace Fabinho to partner with Spanish star, Thiago Alcantara.

As far as the backline is concerned, Robbo, Van Dijk and Gomez must retain their positions in front of Samba goalie, Alisson.

James Milner was absolutely rock solid in the right back role vs the Cityzens but the veteran should be rested and in his place, Trent could return.

Liverpool’s probable 4-2-3-1 XI vs West Ham United: Alisson; Trent, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Carvalho; Nunez.