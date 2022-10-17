Liverpool defeated champions, Manchester City, at Anfied to move to the top half of the table and the victory has given them a massive boost.

Next up, the Reds will face West Ham United, who have been struggling this season. If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Merseysiders are interested in signing Declan Rice from the Hammers.

News – Liverpool have the edge to sign £51.8million midfielder – La Gazzetta Dello Sport

Earlier this month, Football Insider revealed the Anfield club have targeted the England international as Jurgen Klopp believes he will be the ideal recruitment for the club.

More recently, Spanish source, Nacional, have reported that Klopp has ordered Liverpool to pay over 100 million euros (£86.5million) to secure the signing of Rice.

The 23-year-old will be out of contract in 2024 and the six-time European champions promise him a starring role in the team. He could be the one to replace captain, Henderson, in the center of the park.

The Catalan media outlet claim that the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Arsenal are also interested in luring the midfielder, who is a key player for both West Ham and England.

It is reported the Hammers will not listen to any offers lower than £86.5million.

Liverpool’s midfield is in need of a total revamp. James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be out of contract next summer. Jordan Henderson and Spanish maestro, Thiago Alcantara, are veterans and even Fabinho will turn 30 next year.

In such a scenario, a young and proven Premier League star like Rice, who can effectively play in the multiple central roles, would be a quality addition.

He can tackle, break play, make driving runs and strike the ball from distance. Yesterday, the Three Lions player scored in the 1-1 draw vs Southampton.

In your view, should Liverpool pay over £86.5million to sign Declan Rice?