Liverpool receive massive injury boost ahead of Forest contest

Liverpool have won back-to-back games in the Premier League after a long time and will look to make it three in a row this weekend.

The Reds will collide against relegation-threatened, Nottingham Forest, away from home and should be considered favorites to earn all three points.

The Anfield club are on a road to revival after a dismal start to the campaign. Injuries have been a massive concern this season but the situation is improving as far as the midfield is concerned.

Against West Ham United, Curtis Jones returned from injury to play in his first Premier League game of the season. He featured for 33 minutes vs the Hammers.

On the other hand, Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has been out for a long time returned to be part of the Match Day squad. He was an unused substitute.

Now, Liverpool have confirmed they have received another massive injury boost in the center of the park as Naby Keita took part in today’s training ahead of the contest against Forest.

The Guinean international only featured for 5 minutes in the Community Shield win over Manchester City and since then, he has been on the treatment table.

His return is a massive boost for Jurgen Klopp, who has recently changed the usual 4-3-3 setup because midfielders have been exhausted or injured.

Keita will be out of contract next summer and the Reds should only offer him a new deal if the injury-prone star can prove his worth.