‘Very important player’ – Darwin praised after silencing critics

Liverpool splashed a huge amount to sign Darwin Nunez in the summer transfer window and the pressure on the young striker was expected to be high.

He scored in his first two competitive games for the Reds but was sent off in the third game and since then, the road to recovery has been slow.

However, the center forward is now showing signs of quality that pushed Liverpool to break the bank for him.

Last night, Nunez scored with a sublime header to earn all three points for Jurgen Klopp’s men and silence his critics. His overall performance was fantastic. Praising the Uruguayan star, Kostas Tsimikas stated (via Liverpool Echo):

“He’s always there. He can score with the left, with the right, with the head, he’s a goal machine. He needs confidence, it is coming and I hope for him he scores a lot more goals and gives us more wins, because for us he is a very, very important player.”

The South American star has netted 5 goals in 7 starts in all competitions and has only completed 90 minutes in just one fixture. The stats are actually impressive for a newcomer in the Premier League.

He is one of the fastest players around, likes to run behind defenders, can strike the ball from both feet, head the ball well and can dribble past players as well.

The former Benfica man has the ability to shine at the highest level as he showed in the Champions League last term. He just needs to gain more confidence.

Nunez has scored 3 goals in his last 4 appearances and we can expect him to start vs Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

In your view, how many goals will the Uruguayan score for Liverpool in the current campaign?