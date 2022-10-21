Liverpool looking to secure £44million+ player – Report

Liverpool need to improve their midfield department and they have been linked with Enzo Fernandez for quite some time.

Last month, O Jogo revealed that the Reds could move in to lure the Benfica starlet in the January transfer window.

Recently, Spanish source, Sport, have covered a story and claimed that Barcelona missed out on signing the 21-year-old midfielder for cheap in the summer transfer window.

Fernandez has been in top form for the Eagles in the current campaign and it is reported that Liverpool and Chelsea are looking to secure his signature.

The Liga Nos giants paid a fee of just 18 million euros to lure him and the Catalan media outlet report that now, he is valued at over 50 million euros (£44million+).

The youngster’s current deal with the Primeira Liga side will expire in 2027 and as per O Jogo, it has a mammoth release clause of 120 million euros.

In the last campaign, the Argentine international, who made his debut for the La Albiceleste last month, scored 10 goals and provided 7 assists for River Plate.

This season, so far, he has directly contributed in 5 goals in all competitions under the management of German boss, Roger Schmidt.

Liverpool do need a creative midfielder to strengthen the department but should they move for Enzo Fernandez, who has only played 18 games in Europe so far?

Jurgen Klopp needs a game-changing midfielder, who can finally replace Steven Gerrard at Anfield and I think we should move for either Jude Bellingham or Federico Valverde. What do you think?