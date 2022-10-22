Nunez rested – Liverpool’s predicted 4-4-2 XI vs Nottingham Forest

Liverpool will face Nottingham Forest in the early kick-off today and will look to win their third game on the trot in the Premier League.

Forest are bottom of the table with just 6 points and the Reds should be considered favorites to win the contest.

As far as the team news is concerned, Darwin Nunez, might be rested. The Uruguayan center forward scored a sublime goal against the Hammers in the midweek but was substituted early on in the second half.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the South American striker felt something and will be assessed before the game.

We have already lost Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota and cannot afford to lose another key attacker in this busy period. Therefore, I think, Nunez should be rested.

In such a scenario, the likes of Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah should partner in the strike-force.

Fabinho needs to raise his game, he might be given the nod to replace Jordan Henderson to partner Thiago Alcantara in the central midfield.

Harvey Elliott could return to start on the right flank, at the other end, Fabio Carvalho should retain his left-wing position in the 4-4-2 formation.

In the backline, we can expect only a single change. Tsimikas could be rested and in his place, Robertson will likely return to feature in the left-back role.

Here is Liverpool’s predicted 4-4-2 XI vs Nottingham Forest: