Kylian Mbappe’s future at Paris Saint-Germain is up in the air despite signing a new deal with the club back in May.

Earlier this month, Mundo Deportivo revealed that Liverpool have ample funds to sign the French international from the Ligue 1 champions.

News – Liverpool ask for conditions to sign £104million player – Report

Moreover, another Spanish source in the form of Le Figaro Sport reported that the former AS Monaco forward has spoken to the Merseysiders.

Hugo Cappelaere thinks that it is more likely that Mbappe will agree a move to Liverpool. In an exclusive interview with Bernabeu Digital, the Canal + journalist stated:

“I am not sure that Real Madrid is the number one candidate to sign him. Florentino Pérez sees how Mbappe and his entourage are behaving behind the scenes, and I don’t think he likes it at all. He doesn’t want players like that, with that mentality, in the Real Madrid dressing room.“

“Especially because Vinicius’ size on the left is enormous. If Mbappe arrived, where would he play? On the right? Impossible. I think it’s more likely that Mbappe will go to Liverpool next summer.“

Cappelaere claims that it is impossible the Les Bleus attacker will leave in the January transfer window but next summer, he will most certainly exit PSG.

Mbappe earns a mammoth salary of £34million a year (The Daily Mail). At Anfield, our highest earner is Mohamed Salah and the Egyptian takes home around £18million a year (The Athletic).

There is no doubt that the Frenchman is one of the best players in the world but the real question is, can Liverpool really afford to sign him?