Jude Bellingham has consistently performed brilliantly in the current campaign and he is heavily linked with Liverpool.

As per a today’s version of DW (press image provided below), Liverpool and other English clubs are trying to sign the England international as financially, they are in a completely different league than Borussia Dortmund.

News – Report – Liverpool looking to sign £87million player, consistently following him

The German news source have mentioned that the Bundesliga side are mainly relying on the contract that will expire in 2025. However, at some point they will have to let the Three Lions midfielder leave.

Lewandowski, Dembele, Sancho and Haaland became superstars with the BvB and eventually left for wealthier clubs.

This term, so far, Bellingham has netted four goals in as many Champions League appearances (one assist).

On the other hand, at the weekend, the 19-year-old starlet scored a brace to earn all three points for Dortmund against Stuttgart.

After scoring the second goal of the game, the youngster stood in front of the fans and pointed to the BvB emblem as if to say “I’m one of you”

However, DW claim that with every great performance makes it less likely that Jude Bellingham will play for Dortmund for much longer. The fans can enjoy his performances and watch his market value grow i.e around 90 million euros (£78million) for now.

Liverpool’s midfield needs a complete overhaul. Henderson, Thiago, Milner are veterans. Out of form, Fabinho, will turn 30 next year and the likes of Ox and Keita will be out of contract in less than 12 months.

Should they offer £78million to sign a complete midfielder in the form of Jude Bellingham?