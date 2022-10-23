If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are consistently linked with Benfica youngsters.

The Reds broke the bank to sign Darwin Nunez from the Eagles in the summer transfer window and now, three more players are in the limelight.

News – £34million a year star more likely to agree Liverpool move – Journalist

A few days ago, we covered a story via O Jogo claiming that the Reds have made contact to sign Florentino Luis and are also interested in hiring the services of Enzo Fernandez.

More recently, the renowned Portuguese news source (press image provided below) have revealed that Liverpool are also looking to sign Antonio Silva from the Liga Nos giants.

O Jogo claim the 18-year-old central defender is already shaking up the market with top performances.

It is reported the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona are consistently following the starlet, who won the UEFA Youth League with Benfica last season.

This season, the youngster has broken into the first team and his performances have been brilliant. So far, he has made 7 appearances in the league and helped the team keep five clean sheets.

The Eagles are currently on top of the Primeira Liga table and yesterday, Silva put in a solid performance at the back and earned a 1-0 victory for his side against champions, FC Porto.

In the UEFA Champions League, he was impressive in both the contests vs French champions, Paris Saint-Germain.

His current contract will expire in 2027 and it has a mammoth release clause of 100 million euros (£87million). O Jogo report that club president, Rui Costa, will not negotiate to sell the starlet in the January transfer window.

This means the only way any club can sign him is by activating the £87million clause in his contract.

Liverpool have ample quality and depth in the central defense but at the moment, Matip and Konate are not fit and Gomez and Van Dijk have been inconsistent.

In your view, do the Reds need a new center back? Should they splash the cash to sign Antonio Silva?