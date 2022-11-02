Liverpool have to secure signing of £52.2million creative player in winter

Liverpool have been linked with Serbian international, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for some time in our view, they have to secure his signing in the winter transfer window.

The Reds allowed Gini Wijnaldum to leave for free last year and sold Marko Grujic. They have not replaced the duo as yet.

In the last summer transfer window, the Merseysiders were interested in signing top quality midfielder but in the end, they lured an injury prone Brazilian midfielder in the form of Arthur Melo on deadline day.

The South American star is currently out with a long term injury and that loan signing has really gone to waste.

Current midfield scenario

James Milner will turn 37 in January and it is unlikely that the former Man City player will be given another new contract to extend his stay at Anfield.

The likes of Naby Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain have been injury prone throughout their Anfield career and the duo will be out of contract next summer as well. Do they deserve new deals? I do not think so.

Thiago Alcantara is top class but injury prone and veteran, on the other hand, captain, Jordan Henderson, is past his best and cannot regularly start for Jurgen Klopp.

Fabinho has been our main defensive midfielder but this season, his form has been highly inconsistent. He will turn 30 next year.

Youngsters like Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho and Curtis Jones are promising but they still need time and experience to improve and consistently make an impact.

Therefore, at the earliest, Liverpool need to sign a quality and versatile midfielder to strengthen things in the center of the park and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic fits the bill.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

The Lazio star was heavily linked with a move away from the Serie A club in the summer but in the end, he stayed put.

The 27-year-old was arguably the best midfielder in the Italian league last term. He made 37 appearances in the competition and directly contributed in 22 goals (11 goals and 11 assists).

As far as the current campaign is concerned, so far, the former Genk star has netted 5 goals and also provided 7 assists under the management of former Chelsea boss, Maurizio Sarri.

Liverpool are interested in signing him and the latest reports indicate (La Gazzetta Dello Sport) that they have the edge over Juventus because Lazio president wants to sell the creative star abroad.

Goals and Assists

Unfortunately, no central midfielder has managed to regularly score and create goals since the departure of Philippe Coutinho in the winter window of 2018.

The current Aston Villa playmaker directly contributed in 20 goals in his last half season at Liverpool before leaving to join FC Barcelona.

Man City have a player like Kevin de Bruyne, who has the ability to find killer passes but the Reds do not have anyone to regularly provide the final ball through the center.

Milinkovic-Savic’s current deal at the Stadio Olimpico will expire in June 2024 and Lazio are prepared to offload him for a fee of 60 million euros (£52.2million).

This term, Liverpool have made their worst start to a season under Jurgen Klopp and the main reason behind the downfall is their failure to adequately improve the squad in the summer.

They cannot afford to waste time and must reinforce the squad in the next transfer window. In your view, should we offer £52.2million to secure the signing of Milinkovic-Savic?