Liverpool are in a turmoil at the moment. They have only earned 16 points from 12 league games and had the same stats under Roy Hodgson.

The Reds must move in to improve the midfield department and reports have heavily linked them with Jude Bellingham.

News – Liverpool told £85million fee would finally seal signing – Report

As per today’s version of The Daily Telegraph (news image provided below), it is an open secret that Liverpool’s priority target for 2023 is Bellingham.

Chris Bascombe claims that the Merseysiders wanted to sign Tchouameni in the summer transfer window but failed and failure to lure an adequate alternative has cost them big time.

Bellingham directly contributed in 20 goals in the last campaign and this season, his form has been brilliant as well.

So far, in 17 starts in all competitions, the Three Lions midfielder has netted 9 goals and provided 2 assists.

At the weekend, the 19-year-old midfielder scored a sublime goal against Eintracht Frankfurt to earn all three points for Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool need a complete star to reinforce their aging midfield department and Bellingham would be the perfect signing.

However, the major dilemma for the Anfield club is that they are struggling to find form and may end up finishing outside the top four this season.

It will be fair to say that without Champions League football, signing the £50,000-a-week star (The Mail), who has already netted four goals in this season’s CL, will be extremely difficult.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.