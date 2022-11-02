Another day, another report linking Liverpool with Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Jude Bellingham.

Yesterday, we covered a story via The Telegraph claiming that the England international is the Reds’ prime target to reinforce the squad next year.

As per today’s version of Sport Bild (via Jan Aage Fjortoft), Jurgen Klopp has agreed with the Fenway Sports Group to go all in to secure the signing of Bellingham.

The renowned German news source have mentioned that Liverpool are prepared to spend £86million to sign the versatile midfielder.

However, Dortmund will ask for a mammoth fee of 150 million euros (£130million) to sell their superstar, whose current contract at the Signal Iduna Park will expire in 2025.

Since the summer spending in 2018, Liverpool have only secured one marquee signing to reinforce the midfield i.e. Thiago Alcantara, who arrived in 2020.

Unfortunately, the Merseysiders have allowed their squad to grow old together. Milner, Henderson and Thiago are veterans and injury prone, Keita and Ox, will be out of contract next summer.

To make matters worse, our main defensive midfielder, Fabinho, who will turn 30 next year, has been out of form in the current campaign.

It must also be taken into consideration that Liverpool do not have a single midfielder in the squad who can regularly score and create goals.

Jude Bellingham directly contributed in 20 goals last term and this season, he has already directly contributed in 11 goals for Dortmund.

Have your say – Should Liverpool offer £130million to sign the teenage sensation?